Oberoi Realty buys 8-acre land in Thane for Rs 192 crore

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Friday said it has bought 8-acre land in Thane, Maharashtra for Rs 192 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has successfully concluded the transaction with Blue Star Ltd (BSL) for acquiring the lands admeasuring about 32,204 square metre (about 8 acres) located at Thane, Maharashtra.

"The company has paid the entire consideration of Rs 192.31 crores to BSL...," Oberoi Realty said.

The company has taken the possession of the property, and registered the conveyance for the land on Thursday.

The land purchased from BSL are adjoining the existing lands owned by the company admeasuring about 60 acres. Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers of the country.

