 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Oberoi Realty buys 63 residential units in luxury housing project in Mumbai

PTI
Feb 04, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

In a regulatory filing, Oberoi Realty said its shareholders had in December approved purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project 'Three Sixty West' constructed by Oasis Realty for up to Rs 4,000 crore.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has bought 63 residential units comprising over 5 lakh square feet in a luxury housing project at Worli in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing, Oberoi Realty said its shareholders had in December approved purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project 'Three Sixty West' constructed by Oasis Realty for up to Rs 4,000 crore.
It was a material related party transaction, it added.

On Saturday, Oberoi Realty said the company has concluded the purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project.

Giving details, Oberoi Realty said the company has purchased 5,23,039 square feet carpet area.