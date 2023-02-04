English
    Oberoi Realty buys 63 residential units in luxury housing project in Mumbai

    In a regulatory filing, Oberoi Realty said its shareholders had in December approved purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project 'Three Sixty West' constructed by Oasis Realty for up to Rs 4,000 crore.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

    Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has bought 63 residential units comprising over 5 lakh square feet in a luxury housing project at Worli in Mumbai.

    In a regulatory filing, Oberoi Realty said its shareholders had in December approved purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project 'Three Sixty West' constructed by Oasis Realty for up to Rs 4,000 crore.
    It was a material related party transaction, it added.

    On Saturday, Oberoi Realty said the company has concluded the purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project.

    Giving details, Oberoi Realty said the company has purchased 5,23,039 square feet carpet area.