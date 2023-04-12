 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oberoi launches 19 Trident Residences in New Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

The Oberoi Hotels has launched 19 Trident Residences in the National Capital, which will be available for purchase this summer. The show residence is now available for viewing.

Located in the heart of New Delhi, close to the group's Dr Zakir Hussian Marg property, Trident Residences has been envisioned as a “secure, private, urban oasis”.

The apartment sizes range from 3,600 sq ft to 9,300 sq ft and feature neutral interiors that leave room for personalisation. The bedrooms, bathrooms, family lounge, kitchen and living room provide uninterrupted views of the neighbouring Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Exclusive facilities offered at Trident Residences will include a concierge, lobby manager, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, 24-hour security, centralised maintenance, and more. Apartment owners can also access the business centre, salon services and dry cleaning at The Oberoi, New Delhi, delivery from The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen and priority reservations at The Oberoi, New Delhi's restaurants and bars.