 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Number of gift deeds and wills registered in Mumbai increased post Covid: Maharashtra govt data

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

From 2019, the number of gift deeds registered increased to 8,694 in 2020, nearly doubled to 16,322 in 2021, and 20,843 in 2022. Up to March this year, 3,287 gift deeds have been registered. The reason for this is a heightened sense of mortality among people.

2022 reported the highest number of gift deeds registered in one particular calendar year since 2018, according to the data of Maharashtra government.

The registration of gift deeds and wills by property owners has almost doubled in Mumbai post pandemic, according to Maharashtra government data. Industry insiders say the reason for this is a heightened sense of mortality among property owners, who are doing this to safeguard the interests of their family.

Data indicates jump

The number of gift deeds registered in Mumbai in 2018 was 11,912, which went down to 8,569 in 2019. However, from January 2020, the year the pandemic struck, till end 2022, gift deed registrations have increased every year, according to the data of Maharashtra government's Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

From 2019, the number of gift deeds increased to 8,694 in 2020, nearly doubled to 16,322 in 2021, and 20,843 in 2022. Further, in 2023 (up to March) 3,287 gift deeds have been registered, according to Maharashtra IGR data collated by Square Yards, a real estate website.