Number of female home-loan borrowers rising in Tier 3, 4 districts: Report

Demand for residential houses in Tier 3 and 4 districts across India has picked up, a report by SBI said. The report, with a focus on first-time women borrowers, is titled ‘Special Report on Emerging Trends in Residential Housing’.

The number of female borrowers in new disbursements increased significantly in FY22 in Tier 3 and 4 districts.

Among the top 20 districts with the highest share of female borrowers in fresh home-loan disbursals in FY22 (which are mostly rural), six are from Chhattisgarh and three from Gujarat and Haryana each. These districts have, on an average, a 49 percent female share in the total population, it said.

Dang district in Gujarat had 86 percent share of female borrowers for fresh loans; Arwal in Bihar had 75 percent; and, Botad in Gujarat had 63 percent, the report said.

The total home loan portfolio (outstanding) grew by more than 10 percent in FY22, with districts in Tier 3 and Tier 4 areas growing at a much faster rate than in Tier 1 and 2 districts, post pandemic.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the home-loan portfolio during FY22 and FY19 comes at 11 percent, with a higher growth in Tier 3 and 4 districts (12-13 percent). Fresh disbursals have also increased more in Tier 2 districts in FY22, the report noted.

Credit growth

Credit growth of all scheduled commercial banks (ASCBs) has been on an upswing, post FY20, led by a growth in retail credit. Moreover, the share of housing loans (contributing to 50 percent of personal/retail loans) in bank credit has increased to 14.4 percent in June 2022 from 13.1 percent in March 2020, the report said.

The ASCB credit growth has seen a U-turn after FY20, led by the growth in retail credit. The share of retail credit/personal loans in overall bank credit has jumped to 29.1 percent in June 2022 from 26.2 percent in March 2020.

Housing contributes around 50 percent of the personal/retail loans.

The average ticket size has increased much more in Tier 3 (1.3 times) and Tier 4 (1.4 times) districts as compared to Tier 1 (1.1 times) and 2 (1 time) districts between FY22 and FY19, it said.

Combined share of Tier 3 and 4 districts growing

The combined share of Tier 3 and 4 districts in fresh disbursements, though small, has also been growing steadily over the years. It has grown to 36 percent in FY22, compared to 32 percent in FY19, the report noted.

Subsequently, housing prices have increased significantly (in percentage terms) in Tier 3 and 4 cities than in major cities over the last year.

Many Tier 2 cities, including Vishakhapatnam (11.3%), Guwahati (15.7%), Raipur (19.1%), Surat (11.2%), Vadodara (12.6%), Jaipur (9.6%), Lucknow (17.4%), Dehradun (11.6%), and Tier-3 city Coimbatore (17.7%) witnessed higher growth in housing prices, the report said.

Among the 124 aspirational districts, the performance of some in fresh home loan disbursals is quite impressive. In 76 districts (about 60 percent of total aspirational), CAGR (FY22 over FY18) of fresh disbursements was more than 10 percent.

This rising home loan demand in rural districts can be attributed to the SVAMITVA scheme, providing rural people with the right to document their residential properties to help them use those properties for economic purposes.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where this scheme has already covered many villages, have more districts where home loan disbursals are increasing at a faster pace, the report said.

Better infra also influencing buying decisions, not just pricing

Buying decisions, contrary to embellished beliefs, are not pivoted to price alone any longer as home buyers’ decisions are increasingly being shaped by significant intangibles, viz., locality, facilities offered, distance to essentials/necessities (education, healthcare, financial), common as well as exclusive facilities and future growth prospects as housing emerges as a safe and reliable investment option (in particular, for secondary/tertiary buyers).

Affordability is pushing buyers farther from the centre to the periphery in major cities, often commuting great distances from residence to work places. The hybrid work model (like WFA/WFH) should lessen the woes greatly, the report said.

The housing market for residential units has remained information asymmetric with no centralised reliable source for buyers to access and examine the investment options, developers’ credentials, growth prospects in terms of appreciation of investment, and recourse available in terms of default by builders (especially, non-RERA registered properties), the report said.

Rapid and constant urbanisation (despite emerging hybrid model of WFH/WFA post-pandemic) ensures that there would be a constant demand for properties in metro/urban areas (fresh construction as well as redevelopment projects) though the new hotspots in terms of residential market expansion would be Tier-II/III centres, whose rising income and penchant for improved facilities should witness a boom in 360-degree real-estate development activities, it added.

The average ticket size has increased much more in Tier 3 districts and below, compared to Tier 1 and 2 districts. In particular, growth in loans in the Rs 30-50 lakh and Rs 50-100 lakh brackets has been higher in Tier 3 districts and below, compared to Tier 1 districts, albeit their share in total loans is still low in these brackets (combined share of Tier 3 and 4 at 37 percent and 25 percent in the Rs 30-50 lakh and Rs 50-100 lakh brackets, respectively), it added.