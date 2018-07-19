Nothing less than central RERA acceptable, West Bengal's HIRA can make RERA redundant, say homebuyers

Homebuyers’ body that had spearheaded the movement for the enactment of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act 2016 said on Thursday that nothing less than RERA is acceptable to them and demanded that West Bengal be forced to repeal its state level legislation Housing & Industrial Regulation act 2017 (HIRA), lest it set a ‘dangerous precedent’ for other states and make RERA redundant.

“Nothing less than RERA is acceptable to us. We demand that West Bengal should be made to repeal HIRA as it sets a dangerous precedent and can make RERA redundant,” Abhay Upadhyay, president of Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, told reporters.

“How can a state not implement a law passed by parliament. This can lead to other states follow West Bengal and due course make RERA redundant. Three years ago, we initiated a movement Fight for RERA for the passage of RERA by the parliament. Now we are fighting to save RERA from being made redundant. We hope the central government and law makers would understand that seriousness of the issue and take necessary steps to save RERA,” Upadhyay told reporters.

FPCE said that they have written to president Ram Nath Kovind not to give his assent to HIRA and to prime minister Narendra Modi on the issue. They told reporters that they have also met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of the matter.

“If the state of West Bengal is allowed to go ahead in its endeavor to implement WBHIRA, which is diluted to favour developers and not RERA, it will not only put a question mark on the supremacy of Parliament but also put in danger the entire federal fabric of our democratic set-up since it may open gates for other states to not follow laws enacted by Parliament. Moreover, this will show the way to other states to bypass RERA which is touted as a game changer for the real estate industry and which is currently suffering from credibility crisis,” homebuyers have said in their letter to the president.

In their letter, homebuyers have also urged that suitable directions be given to the housing ministry to not only form and notify a sub-committee as constituted in the Central Advisory Committee meeting on May 14 and send the same to the state of West Bengal to implement RERA and repeal WBHIRA but also to take steps to implement RERA in letter and spirit across the country, they said in their letter to the prime minister.

The sub-committee was constituted with the objective of persuading the Bengal government to adopt RERA, besides overseeing its implementation in other states but was not notified.

The Centre has sought the opinion of the Law Ministry over West Bengal notifying its own real estate law instead of implementing the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act enacted by Parliament.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra via video conference on July 17 interacted with representatives of 29 states and union territories for expediting compliance of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), under which proper protection is provided to home-buyers.

Mishra said on Tuesday that Kerala had agreed to notify the provisions of RERA Act and the state is currently in the process of issuing a notification about the same. Except West Bengal and six states from northeast, all states had been implementing the provisions of RERA, the secretary said.

"In an interaction via video conference, West Bengal told us that it has notified its own Act. In view of this, we have referred the matter of West Bengal to the Law Ministry seeking its opinion over the same," Mishra said, adding under HIRA, West Bengal has put industries in real estate category.

Around 29,033 real estate projects have so far been registered under RERA Act while 22,568 real estate agents have been recorded under the law, he said, adding in all states where RERA have been notified, awareness campaigns have been undertaken.

"After Parliament's Monsoon session, the ministry will hold four regional workshops about RERA," Mishra said.

Experts say that HIRA defeats the very purpose of Central RERA. “The first is to do with the force majeure clause or unforeseen circumstances under which a builder may not fulfil conditions laid down under the contract signed with the homebuyers. RERA clearly lays down the circumstances of force majeure such as war, flood, drought, fire, cyclone, earthquake or any other natural calamity. HIRA has made an addition to this clause and talks about ‘…any other circumstances as may be prescribed’. This is a major dilution.”

Sale of open space as a garage or parking area was an issue dealt under RERA. HIRA has interpreted it differently. RERA defines garage to mean a place within a project that has a roof and walls on three sides for parking any vehicle but it does not include unenclosed or uncovered parking area, especially open parking.

HIRA, on the other hand, states that car parking area means such an area as may be prescribed and defined garage to mean garage and parking space as sanctioned by the competent authority.

West Bengal is the only state in the country that has not accepted RERA. The Central Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) came into effect on May 1, 2017, exactly a year after it was passed by the Parliament.

