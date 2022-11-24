 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-Resident Indians investing in large housing units in India: Realtors

Nov 24, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

The real estate experts, who took part in a Singapore property show held from November 19 to 20, also said that the Non Resident Indians are also settling down with extended families, another lesson from the pandemic that living together with family members is much helpful in facing another COVID-19 wave type development in the future.

NRIs based in the US, the UK and Singapore are investing in larger housing units in their hometowns, having learned from the painful experience of living in space-tight units during the lockdown in India, and as the Work from Home (WFH) mode has become a requirement, according to experts.

"There has been a paradigm shift in the residential market in terms of living and lifestyle," said Isha Kotwal, head of international sales at Total Environment, Bangalore, who presented a sustainable residential development concept at the show.

Chetan Sharma, senior general manager for sales and market at Emami Realty Ltd, a pan-India property firm of Emami Group, said that WFH had become a requirement post-pandemic and professionals are now seeking out additional space to set up workstations within their residences.

The opinion shared by the real estate experts during the show was based on their observations after keeping a tab on the recent trends relating to investments in real estate.

Prabhakar, who is the vice president at VNCT Global, a 50-year-old property group and one of Tamil Nadu's leading developers, said that with the US in recession and job cuts by heavyweights Twitter, Amazon and Facebook, Indian professionals in the United States are rethinking their priorities and are investing in large housing units, be it condominium apartments or bungalows.