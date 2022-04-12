English
    Non-payment of dues | NCLAT stays constitution of CoC in ATS group company-ICICI Prudential Venture matter

    Moneycontrol News
    The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the constitution of Committee of Creditors in the Anand Divine Developers Pvt Ltd- ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund Real Estate Scheme matter until May 11, 2022.

    The NCLAT order said that any rejoinder may be filed within two weeks and listed the appeal on May 11, 2022.

    “The Respondent (ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company) has to file Reply Affidavit within two weeks” and “In the meantime, in pursuance of the Impugned Order dated 25th March, 2022, the CoC shall not be constituted,” the order said.

    “We welcome the decision of the Hon’ble Court to put a stay on the constitution of CoC till the next hearing. We are adhering to all legal guidelines and are working towards resolving the matter amicably with ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. We continue to hold our customers’ interest closest to our hearts and will work towards delivering them with the promised home solutions,” said the spokesperson of Anand Divine Developers Pvt Ltd.

    Insolvency proceedings had been initiated against ATS group company Anand Divine Developers Pvt Ltd after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted a petition filed by creditor ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund Real Estate Scheme 1 for non-payment of dues amounting to over Rs 25 crore. The NCLT order was issued on March 25.



    Tags: #insolvency #NCLAT #Real Estate
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 04:34 pm
