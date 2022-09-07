Noida twin towers demolition: Supertech asked to submit structural audit report by Sept 28

The Noida Authority on September 7 laid down a detailed roadmap for completing post-demolition work at the twin towers' site which included a direction to Supertech to submit the structural audit report of the adjoining towers by September 28.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari where the Supertech informed that the post-demolition structural audit work will commence soon and would be complete by September 30.

The authority also directed Edifice Engineering, the firm tasked with demolishing the twin towers, to complete the barricading of the debris site by September 15. "The height of the barricades at the debris site should be 10 metres as advised by the CBRI. The barricading should be done using a double layer of geo-fabric clothes," said the authority in a statement.

The Edifice informed the authority that scaffolding work has already begun at the debris site and orders have been placed to replace the toughened glasses.

It also asked the Edifice to submit reports of vibration monitoring, visual inspection, and crack gauge reading by September 20. The authority also directed Supertech to pay Edifice Engineering immediately as per the Supreme Court order.

The authority asked its engineering department to hold a meeting with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and the Emerald Court RWA to examine the two options suggested by Supertech concerning the restoration of the 9-meter passage between the society and the twin towers' site. The passage was broken to pave the way for the demolition of the twin towers. "The fact should be kept in mind that the passage will be used for movement of the fire tenders and thus its bearing capacity should be 45 tonnes," said the authority.

It also said that debris near the ATS Village wall should be shifted 10 feet away so that repair work of the boundary wall can be taken up and completed by September 30.

It asked the Edifice to deploy six smog guns to protect the nearby residents from dust arising due to the breaking of the debris. The authority also asked the CBRI and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to suggest measures to reduce sound pollution at the site by September 15.

The authority asked the Edifice to use water sprinklers while breaking the debris into smaller pieces of 150mm to 200mm.

The meeting was attended by officials of the authority, CBRI, Edifice Engineering, Supertech, and representatives of the RWAs of Emerald Court and ATS Village.

Supertech's illegal twin towers located in Noida Sector 93A were demolished in a controlled implosion on August 28 following a Supreme Court order. The apex court had ruled that the towers were in violation of norms and were a result of a nexus between Supertech and some Noida authority officials.