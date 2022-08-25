Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Drones not allowed in exclusion zone; violators to be arrested

The DCP Central said that the exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front of the twin towers, and 250 metres each on the right, left and the rear sides of the towers.

Just four days ahead of the Supertech twin towers' demolition, the Noida police has barred flying drones from the exclusion zone around the towers.

Flying of drones will be allowed beyond the exclusion zone, but a policy decision is awaited, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajesh S told Moneycontrol.

However, those who wish to capture the demolition using drones will need to take prior permission from the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters -Gautam Buddh Nagar) Ram Badan Singh said that police will arrest operators of drones found violating the exclusion zone.

Rajesh S said that the exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front of the twin towers, and 250 metres each on the right, left and the rear sides of the towers. No person, vehicle or animal would be allowed inside the exclusion zone. He added that Supertech has already informed the Airports Authority of India and the Indian Air Force about the blast and dust cloud formation after the blast.

The Noida police have already finalised the traffic management plan under which traffic on a patch of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will he halted between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm.

The nearly 100 metre tall structures in Noida's Sector 93A would be razed down at 2.30 pm on August 28.

While entry on the internal roads will be blocked from 7 am, only exits will be allowed.

Residents of two nearby societies - Emerald Court and ATS Village - will have to vacate their premises by 7 am.

The razing of the twin towers - Apex (102 metres) and Ceyane (97 metres) - would leave behind around more than 30,000 cubic metres of debris. A large part of the debris would be accommodated in the basement of the towers while the remaining would be moved out to an isolated location within Noida for scientific processing.