Noida twin towers demolition: Debris removal work overshoots April 15 deadline, likely to take a week more

Twin Towers debris removal

The ongoing work of removing the debris from the twin towers demolition site in Noida’s Sector 93A has missed the April 15 deadline and is likely to take one more week to be complete, sources privy to the development said.

They said that the reconstruction of a road connecting two towers in nearby Supertech Emerald Court that was broken during the demolition is also underway and that too is likely to take another week to be done.

The debris removal work at the site was halted in January 2023 after residents of the neighbourhood had complained about the high level of noise pollution at the site. After a two-month hiatus, the work had resumed on March 1.

The Noida Authority had set April 15 as the deadline to finish the debris removal work.

According to authorities engaged in the process, more than 95 percent of the work is over and digging at the site has also stopped. The debris present at the site will be used to fill the dug-up portion, which is yet to be done.

“It may take another week or 10 days to completely wrap up the work and flatten the debris at the demolition site,” one of the persons aware of the development said.

Sources at Edifice Engineering, the company that was tasked with bringing down the two Supertech towers that the Supreme Court found illegal, and which was also mandated to remove the resulting debris, said the debris had been piled up on one side of the premises and would be used to level up the basement.

“Most of the work has been completed and it will take around a week or so to wrap up the work. Deadline will not be an issue as the April 15 deadline was only for completing the digging work, which has been done. There will be no further digging,” a source at Edifice Engineering told Moneycontrol, requesting anonymity.

He said that the Noida Authority is regularly being updated on the work progress at the site.

On August 28, 2022, the nearly 100-metre-high structures, which were taller than the Qutub Minar (73 metres), were demolished within seconds using the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, following the Supreme Court order to raze the illegal construction.

The demolition of the two towers left behind an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris. Under the plan, around 50,000 tonnes of debris was to be used to fill the pit where the towers stood, while the remaining 30,000 tonnes was to be transported to Noida’s C&W (construction and demolition) waste management plant in Sector 80.

Residents of the neighbouring Emerald Court, however, complain of dust pollution due to the debris removal work.

Udaybhan Singh Teotia, president of ECO (Emerald Court) Residents Welfare Association, said that dust pollution is a cause of concern these days due to ongoing debris removal work. The problem aggravates whenever high-speed winds sweep through the region.

He also said that they are hopeful that the work will be wrapped up in the next 7-10 days.

“The digging work has stopped and the levelling of the basement is underway. It is likely to take nearly a week or 10 days more to finish the work completely. The road construction between towers Aster 2 and Aster 3 in the society is also going on and it is likely to be finished in the next 10 days. We are ready to give the company this much time in the hope that the issues will finally be over,” Teotia said.

The original deadline to clear the debris was November 28, 2022. It was extended to December 2022 and later to April 15.