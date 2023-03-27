 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Noida twin towers demolition: Contractor confident of meeting April 15 deadline

Ashish MIshra
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

Debris removal had resumed on March 1 after remaining suspended for nearly two months amid complaints of noise and dust pollution by residents in surrounding buildings.

Sound levels at the site were found to be above permissible limits, validating complaints of residents in the neighbourhood.

Edifice engineering, which carried out the demolition of developer Supertech’s twin towers in Noida’s sector 93A and is overseeing the debris removal process, is confident of meeting the April 15 deadline to clear the site.

“We are well within the deadline of April 15. The debris that has to be sent to the recycling plant has been removed from the demolition site and the remainder will be used to fill the dug up portion of the basement. Work related to breaking the basement raft is going on,” an official at Edifice Engineering told Moneycontrol.

The Noida Authority has set April 15 as the deadline to finish the debris removal work. Sources said that the Authority is unlikely to extend the deadline.

Construction of a pathway that was broken during the demolition, connecting towers Aster 2 and 3 in the nearby Supertech Emerald Court society, has also begun.