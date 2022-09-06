English
    Noida twin towers’ black boxes to help in better designing of future demolitions, says CBRI

    Out of 10 black boxes planted in the twin towers, so far only two have been recovered from the debris. Decrypting will start only after all 10 are recovered.

    Akash Sinha
    Hairline cracks were seen in some of the basement pillars of Emerald Court and some cosmetic cracks were found in ATS Village following demolition of the twin towers on August 28. (PTI)

    The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which had nestled 10 black boxes in Supertech's illegal twin towers, said that data obtained from the boxes will help better design future demolitions. Senior principal scientist at CBRI, Dr Debi Prasanna Kanungo, said that the boxes will provide crucial information related to the demolition and help the CBRI in its research.

    "The black boxes will reveal the falling pattern of the building, which means the velocity, acceleration, rotation, etc. This data will help us understand in a better way the process of falling, so that we can better design or plan for requirements to make sure what will happen to any building that will be demolished," said Kanungo.

    He said that so far only two black boxes out of 10 have been recovered from the debris and decrypting of the boxes will start only after all the boxes are recovered.

    "We are waiting for another eight black boxes. Only then will we have credible data, as only two black boxes cannot reveal anything. It will take around two to three months to analyse and get the data from them. It will be the intellectual property of CBRI," said Kanungo.

    Meanwhile, Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice Engineering, the firm that successfully pulled down the twin towers, said that breaking of the debris and segregation of scrap are going on. "The disposal of debris will start by the end of this week. The structural analysis report of adjoining societies — Emerald Court and ATS Village, is expected in the next seven to eight days," he said.

    The repair work at Emerald Court and ATS Village will start only after the analysis report is received by Edifice. Edifice Engineering has hired a Kerala-based firm to carry out analysis of both buildings.

    Mehta said that while the repairing of toughened glass is yet to be done — as these need to be prepared on order as per the required sizes — the damaged glass windows have all been repaired.

    Hairline cracks were seen in some of the basement pillars of Emerald Court and some cosmetic cracks were found in ATS Village following demolition of the twin towers on August 28.
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 10:11 pm
