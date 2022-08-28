Noida twin tower demolition: Residents check in to hotels with a view

The demolition is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm.

As the hour of demolition of the twin towers in Noida draws near, several families residing nearby have moved into hotels. Indeed, seeing the demand, hotels in the area have designed special packages.

According to residents, though the administration has made arrangements in nearby community halls, between 50-100 families have opted to shift to hotels.

Gaurab Debnath, who resides near the towers said, "I have booked a hotel for the safety and comfort of my family. I needed a hotel that was pet-friendly. Like us, many families have shifted to hotels because of the demolition."

Ravi Kapoor, who lives in a building right next to the towers, said, "The administration has made arrangements in community halls but we shifted to a hotel on Saturday itself due to the risks involved. I have my parents with me. We plan to go home tomorrow, or once the dust settles.

"Like us, about 50-100 families have shifted to hotels in Noida. I have shifted to a hotel in sector 104, from where we will be able to see the demolition. Several hotels have designed special day packages, where one can check in early morning and check out in the evening after the demolition. However, we have taken a regular overnight booking," Kapoor added.

The demolition is scheduled for 2.30 pm and will be executed using the controlled implosion technique, in which more than 3,700 kg of explosives will be used.

The demolition follows the apex court’s order in August 2021, owing to several illegalities in the construction of the building.

