Noida tea-seller who bagged a kiosk for Rs 3.25 lakh monthly rent backs out

Ashish Mishra
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Cites inability to pay the three-month security deposit and an 11-month advance rent amounting to Rs 45.5 lakh; Noida Authority says rent can't be broken into instalments.

Sonu Kumar Jha, a tea and gutka seller, who created a sensation last month by bagging a Noida market kiosk for Rs 3.25 lakh per month rent has refused to take possession.

He has cited the inability to pay Rs 45.5 lakh upfront as advance rent of over a year to the Noida Authority.

Jha had shot into the limelight after he made the highest bid of Rs 3.25 lakh a month for a small 7.59 square metre kiosk in the upscale market of sector 18 in Noida. He says he can manage a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh but doesn't have Rs 45 lakh to pay in advance to the Authority.

“I am not taking the kiosk because I cannot pay Rs 45.5 lakh in one go as advance. I can manage the monthly rent but I was not aware that I would have to submit Rs 45.5 lakh. I thought that I will be able to arrange the sum but I have not been able to do so. So now I am thinking of surrendering it to the Authority. I’ll go back to my tea business,” Jha told Moneycontrol.