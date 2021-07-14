Noida Metro to offer unutilised parking space at 15 stations to food truck vendors

In order to augment the non-farebox revenues, Noida Metro has decided to put its vacant parking to better use by offering the unused parking area at 15 of its stations to food truck vendors.

This initiative is expected to help NMRC boost its ridership through enhancement of public amenities along Metro Stations, NMRC said in a statement.

NMRC has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to invite applications from interested vendors.

These spaces are located at 15 of its stations - Sector 76, Sector 101, Sector 83, Sector 137, Noida NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147, Sector 148, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1.

The mobile food/food truck service vendor will pay NMRC a fixed licence fee/rental fee to avail the designated space at parking area which shall be decided by NMRC. The minimum tentative space proposed to be provided for installation of each Food Truck is 25 sqm and the maximum available space shall vary station wise.

A total of 15 trucks have been offered for food/recreational/utility truck facility under the EOI. Electricity shall be provided by NMRC at applicable commercial rate to the vendor but installation and associated costs shall be borne by the vendor. Further arrangement for disposal of waste out of NMRC premises shall be done by the vendor, it said.

The vendor who pays the highest licence fee to NMRC will be selected by NMRC. The selection for each location shall be done separately.

To bid against the expression of interest, the applicant shall be required to deposit non-refundable bid processing fee of Rs 10,000 along with requisite documents which also includes necessary licenses from various authorities as mentioned in the EOI, it said.

The reserved licence fee per month has been fixed at Rs 600, Rs 480 and Rs 390 (excluding applicable taxes) depending on the band category.

The vendor shall be allowed to operate from 9.00 AM to 10.30 PM every day.

The last date of submitting an expression of interest by the interested parties is August 6, 2021.

Non-fare box revenue refers to one generated from sources other than passenger tickets.

The NMRC-run metro connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.