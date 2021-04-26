Noida Metro operations to remain shut during weekend curfew

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation on April 26 said that it was suspending metro operations in Noida and Greater Noida over the weekend during the lockdown.

“Keeping in view the on-going large scale spread of Covid-19 pandemic and accordingly to discourage the passengers to move out on curfew days, NMRC has decided not to run any service on the curfew days declared by the Government. Presently, the curfew is declared on Saturday and Sunday, therefore NMRC metro services will not be available on these days,” said Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

After the first wave of the pandemic, operations were suspended for almost five months after the lockdown was imposed in March last year. They were resumed in September 2020.

UP government has announced a weekend lockdown until May 15 on the back of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Aqua Line currently runs through 21 stations (15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida) and covers 29.7 km. of connectivity between these areas. The line between Sector 51 in Noida to Depot Metro station, Greater Noida has been operational since January 2019. It has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers.