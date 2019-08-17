App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Noida Metro: Blue Line-Aqua Line interchange walkway inauguration on August 18



PTI @moneycontrolcom

A walkway to connect the interchange metro stations of Blue and Aqua lines will be inaugurated on Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

The walkway, stretching about 300 metres, has been constructed between the Sector 51 station on Aqua Line and the Sector 52 station on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line, a Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) spokesperson said.

"The walkway will be inaugurated by Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and K Sanjay Murthy, Additional Secretary to the MoHUA and Chairman of the NMRC, in the presence of NMRC Managing Director Alok Tandon," he added.

A fleet of 10 solar-powered e-rickshaws, which will carry passengers free of cost on the stretch, will also be flagged off on the occasion, the official said.

The 300-metre land stretch has existed between the two interchange stations since rail services began in the area earlier this year and has been used by commuters.

The citizens, who have been demanding a skywalk-like corridor between the two interchange stations in order to avoid double frisking and security check, had earlier raised concerns over security on the stretch during evening hours.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

