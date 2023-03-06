 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida International Airport may spur 30-40% increase in land prices: CEO YEIDA

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

Rates in the area have already been increased in view of higher compensation paid to farmers for their land.

Noida International Airport, the flagship project of the Uttar Pradesh government, is expected to lead to a 30 to 40 percent increase in current land prices in the next one-and-a-half years, according to a top official.

“Land prices in the area are already high and I see a further growth of 30 to 40 percent from here in the next one-and-a-half years,” Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Noida International Airport Ltd. and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

The first phase of the upcoming airport, located near Jewar east of the Yamuna Expressway, is expected to be opened in March 2024. The airport’s proximity to the expressway will facilitate tourist travel to Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan.

Singh said the Authority has already increased land rates in the area.