Noida Habitat Centre, heliport expected to be built on PPP mode: Noida Authority CEO

The Noida stakeholders meeting in progress.

The Noida Authority plans to build the Noida Habitat Centre in Sector 94 and a heliport in Sector 151 A through the public-private partnership (PPP) route, CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

“For projects for the public such as the Habitat Centre and the heliport, we are considering the PPP model,” she said at a Noida stakeholders meeting at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the national capital recently.

The Noida Habitat Centre, meant to promote art and culture along the lines of the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, is proposed to be built on a plot near the metro station in Sector 94, she said.

“We were earlier building it on our own, but now we have decided to build it on a PPP model. We have terminated the earlier contract and taken a decision not to build it on our own as it requires an investment of around Rs 600 crore," Maheshwari told Moneycontrol.

The Noida Authority is considering offering the land on a long-term lease. It has asked a consultant to design the financial model.

“We may bid it out in about three months,” Maheshwari said.

The Noida Authority also plans to offer the heliport project in Sector 151 A, set to come up on 10 acres of land, on a PPP model. The plan is to connect the city with religious places via helicopter rides.

“We had floated the heliport offer earlier but received only one bid. We will be publishing the bid again. The land is ours and the entity that comes in will have to build and maintain it and incur around Rs 40-50 crore,” she said.

The Noida Authority floated global tenders for the heliport project last year and the rules barred allotment to a single bidder.

RITES, a government-owned engineering and consultancy company, had submitted a project report to the Noida Authority last year. The concession period of the project was proposed to be 30 years.