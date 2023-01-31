Noida, Greater Noida authorities to offer 15 plots for data centres

The Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) have launched separate schemes for the allotment of 15 plots for data centres in the twin cities.

The Noida Authority will offer five plots in two sectors, while the GNIDA has floated a scheme for the allocation of 10 plots for data centres eyeing an investment of more than Rs 30,000 crore.

According to officials, online applications for both schemes are open. The last date for registration for e-auction with the Noida Authority is February 8 and February 20 for Greater Noida.

Noida Authority's plots are located in sectors 154 and 164, while the Greater Noida is offering land in Knowledge Park V and Tech Zone for e-auction.

Ashish Mishra