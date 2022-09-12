Noida C&D plant functioning in order to process twin towers debris: UP CM informed

The construction and demolition waste management plant in Noida is functioning at 700 tonnes a day capacity to process the debris generated following the Supertech twin towers demolition on August 28, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was informed by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on September 12.

He was briefed about solid waste management (SWM) programmes in the city by Maheshwari at the integrated command and control centre (ICCC).

Maheshwari informed the CM that the debris was being processed at the construction and demolition waste management unit in Sector 80, a Noida Authority official statement said.

"The chief minister was informed that the C&D waste processing unit has a daily capacity of 350 tonnes to 400 tonnes. But due to the debris generated by twin towers demolition, the unit is now functioning at 700 tonnes a day capacity," it said.

The Supertech twin towers demolition has left behind an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris which is being recycled. Around 50,000 tonnes of debris will be used for filing the pit of the Supertech towers, while the remaining 30,000 tonnes is being transported to Noida's construction and demolition waste management plant in Sector 80 where it will be processed scientifically.

Adityanath was in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the World Dairy Summit 2022 being held in the Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The chief minister was accompanied by UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

Maheshwari also informed the chief minister that 1,67,182 houses have been mapped under Noida and waste is collected from them through 275 vehicles while the whole process is monitored live, said the statement.

"About 600 tonnes of solid waste generated in Noida is first processed for a compact at 22 locations in the city and then sent to the bioremediation plant in Sector 145 for further disposal," Maheshwari informed the CM, adding that all waste management activities in Noida are monitored through the ICCC where 10 officials are put on duty in each shift.

Yogi directed officials that Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) should be linked with each other, so that along with traffic control, the entire process of waste management is controlled and monitored in an effective manner, the statement said.

On September 7, the Noida Authority laid down a detailed roadmap for completing post-demolition work at the twin towers' site which included a direction to Supertech to submit the structural audit report of the adjoining towers by September 28.

Window panes replaced

Meanwhile, Uttkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice Engineering, the firm that was tasked with razing the twin towers, told Moneycontrol on September 12 that the company was breaking the concrete and segregating steel on site and debris have started going to the C and D plant. “Over eight vehicles have already carried debris to the plant,” he said.

Non-structural damages were taken care of and around 100 glass panes have been replaced, he said.

He had said before the demolition that the company anticipates that some window panes may develop cracks on account of air pressure for which “We already have a contractor in place. These would be replaced the same day.”

“We have started clearing the debris, barricading the plot, erecting scaffolds. It may take us another 20 days to complete the ATS wall,” he said.

It should be remembered that while no major untoward incident happened during the demolition of the Noida twin towers on August 28, a boundary wall of a neighboring residential society and windowpanes of several houses in the vicinity were damaged.

Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, the president of Emerald Court's residents' association, told Moneycontrol that all the window panes have been replaced. “They were replaced within three days,” he said.

Work on removing debris is on from 8 am to 9 pm and “we are hopeful that the debris would be cleared within the next three months,” he said, adding the worst hit are residents of some towers in proximity to the twin towers as access to their towers is blocked and they have to use the basement.