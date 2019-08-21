Noida builder forges HC order to avoid paying Rs 26.80 crore dues, FIR filed

A builder here, who allegedly tried to avoid paying dues of Rs 26.80 crore his firm owed to the Noida Authority by forging an Allahabad High Court order, has been booked for fraud and forgery, officials said on August 20.

Sushant Agrawal, director of ET Infrastructure, owed the amount to the Noida Authority in connection with Plot C1 in Sector 16, which houses the palatial World Trade Tower, they said.

"Agrawal came to the Authority office on July 20 and met officials claiming he has an order from the Allahabad High Court which states that his dues of Rs 26.80 crore not be taken. He said the court has passed the order on March 14," a Noida Authority spokesperson said.

"However, when our officials from the Commerce Department probed the matter it turned out that the Allahabad High Court had not passed any such order on March 14," the spokesperson said.

"It further emerged that Agrawal had tampered with another order of the court which was passed on February 28 and he had presented that forged order to the Authority," he said.