Noida Authority to inspect three sectors for illegal constructions

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

The authority will identify violations of building bylaws and town planning rules and then issue notices for their removal.

The Noida Authority will check for illegal constructions in flats and houses in three sectors this month, officials said. Any unlawful construction will be demolished if violators fail to remove them after notices are served to them.
The move is being implemented after residents in these sectors complained of illegal constructions in some houses and apartments.

During the survey, the Authority will identify violations of building bylaws and town planning rules and then issue notices to all violators. The drive will start soon and will be completed by the end of this month, said Vijay Rawal, project engineer of the Noida Authority.

“We have been getting complaints of illegal construction and encroachment by residents in sectors 28, 29 and 37. These complaints pertain to temporary as well as permanent constructions such as parking lots and balcony extensions. We will carry out an inspection drive to ascertain the scale of violations and then issue notices to erring residents to remove them,” Rawal said.

“They will be first asked to remove the encroachments or illegal construction by themselves and if they do not comply with the directions, then such portions will be demolished by the Authority,” he said.

Hindering access
According to Authority officials, flat owners often build concrete structures in “setback” areas, open spaces or parking areas and also construct rooms in the balcony space, which is not allowed.

Setback area is the minimum open space required at the front, rear and sides of buildings and structures.

Officials said such violations not only create problems for other residents but also hinder rescue operations during fire incidents.

“Building violations should not happen. Any construction in a balcony is in a way inviting a structural challenge,” Sewa Ram, a professor at the School of Planning and Architecture, told Moneycontrol.

