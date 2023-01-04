Noida Authority to inspect three sectors for illegal constructions

Representative image

The Noida Authority will check for illegal constructions in flats and houses in three sectors this month, officials said. Any unlawful construction will be demolished if violators fail to remove them after notices are served to them.

The move is being implemented after residents in these sectors complained of illegal constructions in some houses and apartments.

During the survey, the Authority will identify violations of building bylaws and town planning rules and then issue notices to all violators. The drive will start soon and will be completed by the end of this month, said Vijay Rawal, project engineer of the Noida Authority.

“We have been getting complaints of illegal construction and encroachment by residents in sectors 28, 29 and 37. These complaints pertain to temporary as well as permanent constructions such as parking lots and balcony extensions. We will carry out an inspection drive to ascertain the scale of violations and then issue notices to erring residents to remove them,” Rawal said.

“They will be first asked to remove the encroachments or illegal construction by themselves and if they do not comply with the directions, then such portions will be demolished by the Authority,” he said.

According to Authority officials, flat owners often build concrete structures in “setback” areas, open spaces or parking areas and also construct rooms in the balcony space, which is not allowed.

Setback area is the minimum open space required at the front, rear and sides of buildings and structures.

Officials said such violations not only create problems for other residents but also hinder rescue operations during fire incidents.

“Building violations should not happen. Any construction in a balcony is in a way inviting a structural challenge,” Sewa Ram, a professor at the School of Planning and Architecture, told Moneycontrol.

"The setback area should remain open and any sort of construction should not be allowed here. The government should be strict towards such violations," he said.

He said additional structures can obstruct rescue operations in case of a fire or a building collapse.

Ram said that government entities must not only remove illegal constructions but also make people aware about basic building bylaws.

He said that in many cases, residents are not even aware about violations and they build additional structures in their houses or extend balconies. The authorities should put out public notices at regular intervals about what is permitted and what is not.