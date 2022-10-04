Noida Authority to appoint consultant to assess facilities in sports cities

Noida Authority has floated a request for proposal for selection of a consultant for assessing the condition of sports facilities across sports cities in Noida through an e-bid.

The consultant will be appointed for a period of two years, sources in Noida Authority said.

Land for sports cities was granted to realtors at concessional rate in lieu of sports infrastructure that they had promised to construct.

“Sports cities were expected to be built as per international or national standards. The consultant who comes on board will have to assess whether these conditions have been met with regard to sports cities that have already come up. As for the infrastructure that is yet to be constructed, the consultant will have to make sure that these are built as per the conditions laid down under the scheme,” said the Authority.

When asked if the issues faced by 50,000 homebuyers in these sectors who are unable to get their units registered due to the main developer not having completed sports facilities mandated under Noida’s sports cities scheme, will get resolved, sources said that appointing a consultant is a ‘starting point’, other issues will also get resolved subsequently.

The Authority’s request for proposal (RFP) document said that the allotment for the sports city projects were made with a prerequisite that the builders could use unutilised FAR from sports area.

However, the sports components in the schemes have to be verified if they are as per international or national Sports Authority of India (SAI) standards. It is for this purpose that Noida has invited bids for the selection of a consultant for sports facilities condition assessment across sports cities in Noida, sources said.

The RFP was floated on September 29 and the e-bid ends on October 11, 2022.

Way back in 2008, the Noida Authority Board had approved the master plan for sports cities that were aimed at providing the best sporting infrastructure along with housing. Following the launch of the sports cities scheme in 2011, the authority had sold plots to private developers who had promised to develop sports facilities and other infrastructure.

Under the scheme 70 percent of the area had to be reserved for recreational and sports facilities. Commercial infrastructure was to be allowed on 10 percent area and 20 percent area was to be utilized for developing residential plots or group housing projects.

The idea was to perpetuate the spirit of sports in Gautam Budh Nagar after the success of the Formula One races. Two plots were allotted in 78 and 79 and in Sector 150, one in Sector 101 and one in Sector 152 under the scheme. These were to have a 9-hole golf course, cricket, swimming and tennis academy. The plot sizes varied from 150 acres to 200 acres.

However, over the years, these builders decided to sub lease the sports cities plots to other private developers and even got approval for amended plans. This led to several group housing facilities mushrooming in these land parcels where sports facilities were expected to come up as per sports cities plans. These sports facilities were to have come up within a period of seven years.

In January 2021, the Noida Authority decided to form a committee to suggest the way forward for the sports cities planned across sectors 78, 79, 101, 150 and 152 and halted the process of buying and selling of plots in the area. It had said that no occupation certificates would be issued to developers until the sports facilities are developed in these areas.

The Sports Cities scheme was floated in June 2007 for which sectors 78,79, 150, and 152 were earmarked. Under the scheme plots measuring 826 acres were offered from 2011 to 2015. Developers were asked to develop sports infrastructure on at least 70 percent of the land and the rest was to be kept aside for residential purposes. The reserve price for the plots varied from Rs 11500 per sq m to Rs 26,200 per sq m, the CAG report released in December 2021 had said.

It had said the scheme gave precedence to housing over sports infrastructure and that none of the sports facilities in the Sports city has been completed even though the stipulated time period for completion of sports facilities in the four plots was between October 2016 and December 2019.

A much-hyped scheme to build a sports city in Noida led to losses of Rs 9,000 crore to the exchequer and plots worth Rs 4,500 crore under the scheme were allotted to entities that did not meet the technical eligibility criteria of stipulated net worth, turnover or past experience, India’s national auditor had said in its report.