 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Noida Authority starts issuing notices to developers to clear their dues

Ashish Mishra
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST

Representational image.

The Noida Authority has begun issuing notices to developers to pay the outstanding amounts against their name or face action, a move that will benefit thousands of homebuyers who are waiting to get their homes registered.

According to officials, once dues are cleared by the developer, the registration of flats in these projects can begin.

Earlier this month the Supreme Court had paved the way for the bodies managing Noida and Greater Noida, two of Delhi’s satellite cities, to recover dues from builders at an increased rate set by them.

According to Noida Authority officials, notices have been sent to 15-20 builders asking them to clear their dues within 15 days from the date of issuance of the notice.

The move comes after the Supreme Court earlier this month allowed the authorities to recover dues from builders at the interest rates fixed at the time of the execution of the lease deed.

The apex court had on November 7 quashed its 2020 order and directed builders to pay land dues as per the terms and conditions agreed upon between them and the authorities.