Noida Authority signs MOUs worth Rs 58,000 crore ahead of UP Global Investors Summit

Ashish Mishra
Jan 06, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

Investment proposals of Rs 30,000 crore have been finalised in real estate and retail sectors

The Noida Authority has finalised investment proposals worth more than Rs 58,000 crore in real estate, retail and industrial sectors in the city ahead of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which is scheduled to take place in February this year.

According to Noida Authority officials, out of the agreements worth Rs 58,250 crore signed until January 6, investment pacts of over Rs 30,000 crore have been signed only in the real estate and retail sectors.

The Noida Authority has been tasked to bring investments worth Rs 90,000 crore ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit.

“Earlier the investment target was Rs 60,000 crore but it was later increased to Rs 90,000 crore. We will achieve this as, till January 6, we have signed MOUs (memorandums of understanding) with 168 firms for investment worth Rs 58,250 crore. Out of this over Rs 30,400 crore are in the real estate and retail sectors. We are hopeful of crossing the figure of Rs 60,000 crore investment by January 15,” a senior official of the Noida Authority told Moneycontrol.

The official said the investment in the real estate sector includes group housing and commercial properties.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has directed officials to further increase the investment possibilities ahead of the Summit.

Prinicipal Correspondent|moneycontrol