Noida Authority refuses to extend the deadline to clear the twin towers debris

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

The work has been stalled for nearly a month owing to complaints of Emerald Court residents about high levels of noise pollution.

The delay in debris removal was due to work being shut for on account of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control the spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR, Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, told Moneycontrol.

The Noida Authority has decided not to extend the deadline to remove debris from the twin towers demolition site and ordered that the work be finished in the stipulated time of 45 days, sources privy to the development said.

They added that Edifice Engineering, the firm carrying out the debris removal work, has also been directed to install sound barriers at the site to reduce noise pollution levels.

More than five months after the Supreme Court-directed demolition of the twin Supertech towers in Noida, only around 65 percent of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste has been cleared from the site.

The Noida Authority had on January 11 given an extension of 45 days to Edifice Engineering to clear the debris from the site. The original deadline for clearing the debris was November 28.