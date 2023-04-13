Noida Authority earns Rs 6,456-crore revenue in FY23, 32% above target

The Noida Authority earned a revenue of Rs 6,456 crore in 2022-23, beating the target of Rs 4,880 crore by Rs 1,576 crore or nearly 32 percent, it said.

The excess revenue was received by adopting e-auction in allotment of land parcels for industrial, commercial, residential, group housing and institutional segments. In the e-auction process people made higher bids for assets than the reserve or base price, which resulted in surplus revenue, Noida Authority noted.

“Industrial department collected revenue of Rs 569 crore as against the target of Rs 260 crore. The revenue collection target of commercial department was Rs 650 crore while the department collected Rs 926 crore. Similarly, the group housing department collected revenue of Rs 1,057 crore against a target of Rs 600 crore. The residential land department collected revenue of Rs 552 crore while the target was Rs 310 crore for the financial year 2022-23,” the authority said.

Moneycontrol News