Noida Authority launches housing scheme to sell 340 flats in six sectors

Jan 03, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

The prices of these flats range between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 1.79 crore and the last date to apply is January 31, 2023.

The Noida Authority on January 2 launched a scheme for the sale of LIG, MIG and HIG residential apartments in different sectors of Noida to cater to the rising demand for dwelling units, officials said.

LIG, MIG and HIG stands for categories as low income group, middle income group and high income group, respectively.

“It is good news for homebuyers as they now have a chance to purchase apartments in Noida. The scheme for LIG, MIG and HIG residential apartments – total 340 units – located in sectors 52, 62, 71, 99, 118, 135 has been launched on January 2. People can apply for the scheme till January 31,” a senior Noida Authority official told Moneycontrol.

The decision to bring out a scheme was taken in the 2,08th board meeting of the Noida Authority on December 28.

“The prices for these LIG, MIG and HIG units vary depending on a number of factors such as location, floor and size. The prices of these flats range between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 1.79 crore,” the official added.

The official said the demand for residential apartments has risen significantly in Noida so the Authority has provided an opportunity for the public to buy flats located in six different sectors across the city.

Ashish Mishra
Prinicipal Correspondent|moneycontrol