Noida Authority e-auctions two commercial plots in Sector 50 for Rs 169.41 crore

The Noida Authority conducted an e-auction of two commercial plots for over Rs 169 crore, which is around Rs 10 lakh more than the reserve price of these land parcels. These plots are located in central Noida’s Sector 50, the Authority said.

The Authority said that these allotted plots can be used for the construction of shopping malls, general shopping complexes, offices, and showrooms, among others.

The Authority said that the reserve price of one plot was Rs 84.65 crore, and it was allotted for Rs 84.70 crore to bidder Aditya Infracorporation Private Limited (Consortium). Similarly, the other plot was allotted to Agarwal Associates (Promoters) Limited (Consortium) for Rs 84.71 crore, while the base price was Rs 84.66 crore.

"The Authority conducted an e-auction of two commercial plots in Sector 50 on June 20. The Authority has earned Rs 169.41 crore through the e-auction of these two commercial plots. In addition, the allotment of these plots has also paved the way for an investment of Rs 32.81 crore and will provide job opportunities to 1,000 people," the Authority noted.

The two plots were among 14 commercial plots that were offered under a scheme in February of this year. Though extensions were granted twice, applications were received for only three plots.

During scrutiny, applicants for only two commercial plots were found eligible, and hence, the auction was conducted for these two plots only.

Noida Authority officials said that the remaining plots of the scheme will be sold afresh through new schemes in the future.

The 14 commercial plots that were offered in the February 2023 scheme are located in sectors 32, 35, 40, 50, 94, 96, 108, 124, 132, and 135. Of these 14, the three plots that are to be auctioned are located in Sector 50.