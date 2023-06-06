Noida Authority demolishes 32 illegal structures including farmhouses on Yamuna riverbed

For representational purpose

The Noida Authority launched a crackdown on illegal farmhouses and buildings built on the Yamuna riverbed and demolished as many as 32 such structures.

The authority said in a statement that the demolition drive was conducted on June 6 across four villages – Nagli Nangla, Asadullapur, Chaprauli Bangar and Dostpur Mangrauli – located near the Yamuna floodplain area in Noida sector 135.

People have illegally built farmhouses and other buildings by encroaching 1.10 lakh square metre of land on Yamuna flood plains across four villages in sector 135, the authority stated. “Demolition action was taken against as many as 32 farmhouses and other buildings built illegally in the Yamuna riverbed area,” it said, adding that such demolition and anti-encroachment drives will continue.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said any construction on the riverbed is illegal and appealed to the public not to indulge in any property buying or selling on flood plains. Such constructions will be demolished and appropriate legal action will also be taken against violators, the statement quoted Maheshwari as saying.