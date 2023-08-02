Noida Authority CEO orders structural safety audit of authority’s under-construction admin building by IIT-Delhi

Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M inspects the under-construction building on August 2.

Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M has ordered a structural safety audit of the authority’s under-construction admin office building in sector 96 by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi after he found the design structure of the building to be unsatisfactory, officials said.

He also said that a report recommending changes in the design of the structure should also be submitted. These directions came after the Noida Authority CEO on August 2 inspected the under-construction building in Sector 96 in Noida.

“Inspected @noida_authority Sec 96 proposed admin office. Assessed progress of ongoing construction work. Design structure found to be unsatisfactory, directed officials to invite IIT Delhi to inspect the building, and submit their report as per recommended changes,” Noida Authority CEO said in a tweet after his inspection.

According to officials, a new administrative building is being constructed on an area of around 24,000 square metres in Noida. The building will have parking space for around 1,200 cars.

Construction on the building was started in 2015 but the work got delayed. Later on, the authority identified some issues concerning the structural safety of the building. Officials said that the authority has also carried out a non-destructive test of columns and beams where the construction quality was found to be compromised and a detailed audit by the IIT Delhi was necessitated.

They added that a memorandum of understanding has already been signed with the IIT Delhi for conducting a detailed structural safety audit of the under-construction building.

Over 70 percent work of the project has been completed, and the office premise is expected to be ready by January 2024, officials said. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 230 crore.