Noida Authority asks real estate developers to open escrow accounts; aims to recover Rs 7,000 cr dues

The Noida Authority expects to collect over Rs 7,000 crore pending dues from builders as it has started opening escrow accounts of delayed real estate projects, officials aware of the matter said.

These accounts will be jointly operated by the builder and the Authority and will make it difficult for builders to divert funds to other projects or means. Officials said that there have been many instances where developers diverted funds to other ventures, which delayed the projects in Noida and also defaulted on land cost payments to the Authority.

Swatantra Kumar, Chief Finance Controller at Noida Authority, said that the move is aimed to discourage misuse of funds by the builder, ensure transparency and realise dues from the developers.

“There are 59 promoters in Noida who have to open escrow accounts. Non-litigated builder dues towards the Authority amount to over Rs 7,000 crore. We aim to recover these dues through this mechanism. So far, we have processed and given a nod for escrow accounts of four promoters in the last 15 days. About 55 more are yet to open accounts and we are pressuring them to open these accounts,” Kumar told Moneycontrol.

The mechanism

Explaining the mechanism, he said that as the per terms of the escrow account, 50 percent of the total collections of a project should be put into this account.

“For instance, if a promoter collects Rs 100 crore from buyers in a project, then Rs 50 crore shall be put into this escrow account and we can collect our payment,” Kumar said. The amount to be put in the escrow account will vary on a case-to-case basis. It will depend upon the dues against a project and the amount to be collected from buyers, he said.

Officials said this scheme was started in 2018 where developers had to open an escrow account so that the funds collected from homebuyers are not misused and the project is not delayed but it could not be effectively implemented.

“Now the Authority has taken a strong stand on this front and is pressurising each promoter to open an escrow account. The Authority will also start issuing notices to the promoters of delayed projects to open such accounts so that effective delivery of projects can be ensured and it could recover dues,” Kumar said.