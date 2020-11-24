NoBroker to invest Rs 150 crore for expansion, launch services in 50 new cities by June 2021

NoBrokerHood, the visitor, society and payments management app by NoBroker.com, has set aside Rs 150 crore towards its expansion plans and is set to launch its services in 50 new cities such as Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Raipur, Lucknow, Vizag, among others over the next six months.

The expansion is estimated to provide secure and convenient living services to about 100,000 housing societies spread across these regions, the company said.

It is currently available in 11 cities, the new expansion drive will see the innovative app making inroads in high-density urban markets.

When the first lockdowns were implemented, the app launched a grocery store overnight to help people procure daily essentials by partnering with grocery giants such as Bigbasket and ITC.

Its array of features to enable residents to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread include touchless entry, use of facial recognition to detect residents and frequent visitors such as domestic help, drivers, and other staff, helping them minimize physical contact. The app also comes with a health tracker feature, integrated with Aarogya Setu, to optimize physical distancing efforts at an individual level.

“The cities we plan to cover under the next phase of our growth have about 1,00,000 housing societies looking for innovative solutions to the pandemic-induced social distancing and lockdown regulations. We believe that, through our unique value proposition, we can make their residential experience safer as well as more convenient,” said Amit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, NoBroker.com.