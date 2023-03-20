NoBroker opens office in Dubai to cater to demand from NRIs

NoBroker, a proptech platform dealing in real estate, said on March 20 that it has opened an office in Dubai to cater to the demand from the Non resident Indians (NRIs) who are looking to purchase a property in India.

The company has opened the branch office in the Business Bay spread over 1,500 square feet. NoBroker has been catering to NRI demand from international markets such as the UAE, Singapore, Australia, and the USA.

“The NRI interest in the Indian residential sector had peaked during Covid and is still quite strong. We realised that customers feel more confident about their purchase decisions when dealing with a company representative in person. So, this office space was a natural step. Having a physical presence would help us strengthen our presence in the gulf region," said Saurabh Garg, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.

