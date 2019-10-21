No stay on construction of Metro shed project in Aarey colony: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on October 21 said it is not stopping construction of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited shed project and has asked the entity to submit a report on the number of trees transplanted.

The next date of hearing is on November 15.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the civic body BMC, assured the bench that no further tree felling is being done in Aarey colony and complete status quo is being maintained following apex court's last order.

A few days ago, the apex court had restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in the area, considered Mumbai's 'green lung'.

A special bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan had said it will examine the entire matter and had posted it for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.