No hike in circle rates proposed for Noida, Greater Noida

To provide relief to homebuyers, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Wednesday decided against increasing circle rates and proposed doing away with the surcharge on lifts and power back-up, reducing the fees by 9 percent.

“This year, we have proposed not to raise the circle rates. We have decided to arrive at a balance between calculating compensation for farmers and providing relief across property segments. We have decided to propose a rebate on stamp duty across five areas where additional duties are imposed in case of group housing,” said Brijesh Narayan Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

While group housing buyers will benefit by 9 per cent, IT and ITes property buyers will benefit if they buy ground floor to third floor and in case of commercial properties, a relief of 15 percent has been proposed for ground floor buyers and a 10 percent relief for buyers of lower ground floor, mezzanine and basements.

After a detailed analysis of the five common services, the district administration has proposed doing away with surcharge on lifts and power back-up as these are considered essential services. “The stamp duty on these two segments has been reduced to zero from 3 percent,” he said.

In order to bring uniformity and rationalize the three additional common services that include clubs or community centres, swimming pools and gymnasiums, the administration has proposed reducing the duty from 3 per cent to 2 per cent.

“So instead of 15 per cent, it has been proposed that the total duty be brought down to 6 per cent. This will be a substantial relief (of 9 percent) to those buying flats in group housing schemes,” he said.

Circle rate is the minimum value at which the sale or transfer of property takes place. These are decided by the collector and notified in the first week of August. Before deciding and finalizing the circle rates, the committee first proposes the rates, notifies them and then invites objections before finalizing them.

The proposed rates were notified on Wednesday. The administration’s target for next financial year is Rs 2500 crore.

In case of IT and ITeS, the administration has proposed providing benefits to those buying ground floor, lower ground floor and first second and third floor. “A relief of 20 percent is proposed to be given for ground floor buyers. In case of first floor buyers, it has been proposed that rates be brought down from 60 per cent to 50 per cent. For second floor buyers, these have been reduced from 55 per cent to 45 per cent and for third floor purchases from 45 per cent to 40 per cent,” he said.

In case of commercial properties it has been proposed to provide relief to ground floor buyers. Earlier there was no relief, now it has been brought to 85 per cent. For lower ground, upper and mezzanine floors it remains the same as the number transactions are more than last year.

For second floor it has been proposed to keep them at 65 per cent and for lower ground floor, mezannine and basement, it has been proposed to bring them down from 75 percent to 65 percent.

“This has been done following a study that showed that more people are going for rental accommodation whereas the revenue of the department is dependent on actual sale and purchase. Therefore, in order to promote sale and purchase, it has been decided by the committee to propose a rebate on ground floor transactions, first floor and second floor for IT and ITes and for commercial it has been decided to provide rebate for ground floor, first floor and second floor transactions,” he said.

No change in rates have been proposed for properties in Jewar and Dadri zones. “With the announcement of the Jewar airport, the number of transactions have increased. And we are hoping they will increase further and revenue realization will go up,” he added.

