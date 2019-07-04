App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

No evidence to show buildings with glass facades utilise more energy: Hardeep Singh Puri

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha that in fact, a glass building when properly designed, can have benefits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on July 4 said there is no evidence to show that buildings with glass facades utilise extra energy.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha that in fact, a glass building when properly designed, can have benefits.

To a question on whether energy conservationists are cautioning against growing number of buildings with glass facades, which add to global warming, Puri said no such reference has been received by the government. Glass has its aesthetics and there is no evidence that buildings with glass facades result in extra utilisation of energy, he said.

Close

Puri said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a Code of Practice for use of glass in buildings in 2019 covering aspects like general methodology for selection, energy and light, fire and loading and safety related to human impact.

related news

The National Building Code 2016 has provisions for use of glass based on their thermal properties to optimise solar load while also taking care of the safety concern in buildings.

Citing a study by IIT Delhi in July 2011, the minister said though glass facade leads to higher energy consumption in buildings, the actual quantum of consumption depends on various factors such as building type, glazing type, glazing orientation and climate type.

The study was titled 'Suitable glazing selection for glass curtain walls in tropical climates of India'.

The minister was responding to a query on whether a complete glass building consumes electricity four times more than a normal building as per a study done by IIT Delhi.

During the Question Hour, Puri also said that 12 states have adopted the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC). ECBC 2017 prescribes minimum energy performance standards for building envelopes, including glass facades for parameters like energy and heat transmission, solar heat gain and visible light transmission.

The minister said ECBC compliance has been recommended for commercial buildings.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #India #Politics #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.