No discrimination on the basis of location of stuck projects please: Homebuyers to FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement that the government will be unveiling another set of measures by the middle of next week aimed at resolving issues being faced by homebuyers stuck in housing projects in the NCR and Mumbai has triggered angry reactions from homebuyers from other parts of the country .

Homebuyers want that the solution should apply to all projects stuck across the country. "No discrimination on d basis of project or location pls," they tweeted.

“V appeal 2 u 2 treat all stuck HBs equally so tht they all get thr dream home in nxt 5 yrs,” the tweet said.

A buyer from Bengaluru who tweets from his handle Kamsanora said, “Why relief to @HB is not on PAN India basis?Why it should be applied only to some regions? Am i not a Home buyer , if i purchased it in Bangalore? We too stuck in a project in Bangalore for last 7 Years.”

Why is the government only focusing on resolving HBs’ issues only in selective cities? Are the HBs’ of rest of India less important or is the government not concerned about save guarding our lives at all? We are equally stressed with our #uniworldcitykolkata project. Pls help, tweeted a homebuyer from Kolkata, Paromita Bhowmick.

Another buyer Purushottama Wagle tweeted that focusing only on some region or only on some projects is not proper while the problem is through the length and breadth of the country. "It should not look like sprinkling wounds of those homebuyers who got cheated at other places," she said.

Hari S Jain tweeted that hoembuyers situation in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai is equally pathetic. Thus, any solution should be pan India please.

"Minister @nsitharaman, why do you think homebuyers in NCR and Mumbai are the only ones in distress? No reason to exclude cities like Bangalore," Nikhil Narayanan tweeted.

Sitharaman had said on August 26 that more measures are expected over the next two weeks.

"This is only a start. I do not want worries to remain, we are continuously with people, we are taking their inputs and responding to them and therefore this is only a start today, we have come with a set of our responses.

"I should also tell you that on homebuyers, we have had consultations, particularly for homebuyers who have problems in the NCR and therefore will have a bearing in Mumbai where a lot of homebuyers have paid their advances and sitting without knowing what to do and the promoters are sitting with no money to further their projects,” the FM had said.

Nearly 2.2 lakh housing units, worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore, launched in 2011 and before across seven major cities are yet to be completed by real estate developers, according to property consultant JLL India.

Out of the 2.2 lakh units, about 30,000 units are confirmed to be scrapped. NCR contributed more than 90 percent of the total scrapped units. NCR and Mumbai together contributed to 91 percent of the troubled units. Mumbai, with 20 percent of units accounts for the 36 percent of value in the total value of these stuck units of 1.56 lakh crore while NCR leads in value accounting for 56 percent of the total value, the consultant said.

CITY Units Rs Crore Share in units Share in value Bengaluru 5468 2768 3% 2% Chennai 8131 4474 4% 3% Delhi NCR 154075 86824 71% 56% Hyderabad 2095 1297 1% 1% Kolkata 384 288 0% 0% Mumbai 43449 56435 20% 36% Pune 4765 3718 2% 2%

