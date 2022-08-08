No DDA projects registered under RERA so far

The minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, on August 8 in a written reply informed the Rajya Sabha that no projects of the Delhi Development Authority have been registered under RERA so far.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has applied for registration of 18 projects before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Delhi since 2019, it said.

Delhi Regulatory Authority, after processing the applications, conveyed certain deficiencies to DDA. Subsequently, DDA filed an Interim Application (IA) raising preliminary objections against the requirement of registration of projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 [RERA], which was rejected by the Regulatory Authority vide order dated December 20, 2021, and directed DDA to cure the deficiencies in their application for registration, he said in a written reply.

DDA has filed an appeal before the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal against the requirement of registration of DDA projects under RERA.

Section 3 of RERA mandates registration of real estate projects by the promoter before any advertisement, marketing, booking, selling or offering for sale, or inviting persons to purchase in any manner. Further, Section 59 of RERA provides for a penalty upon promoter in case of non-registration of the real estate project.

Data/information related to action taken by the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities of various States/Union Territories against the private sector real estate companies for non-registration of projects under RERA is not maintained centrally.

Last month, Anand Kumar, chairman of the Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) said that development authorities are engaged in real estate activity and should therefore register all their projects with Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

He made it clear that even if DDA was building flats with its own funds, the purpose is to sell those units to homebuyers and if those units were delayed, the costs are bound to go up which in turn will impact homebuyers.

“The development authorities must own it up, own up their responsibilities,” he had said at an interactive session organised by CII-Delhi State Sub-Committee on Real Estate in association with India Sotheby’s International Realty in Delhi.