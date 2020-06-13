No bailout is coming; Mumbai real estate industry should now lobby for the right bureaucrats

No single individual has redefined the real estate landscape in Mumbai more than T. Chandrashekhar. His tenure as the boss of Thane Municipal Corporation set the foundation for that belt to become an economic and residential hub. That performance would however get overshadowed by his next grand execution – the construction of the new business district, Bandra Kurla Complex. It changed the economic geography in such a manner that the district fetches the highest realty prices in Mumbai and is a cash-cow for the administrative body that governs it – MMRDA. Rumour has it that a small developer who is now a mid-level developer tracked his postings and initiatives closely and planned projects in the same vicinity counting on the fact that the area would be subsequently transformed.

In my experience, most bureaucrats are largely unimpressive in matters of setting a grand vision and even worse in executing it. With that in mind, I was eager to have a chat with one of the remarkable exceptions. Despite persistent attempts, it didn’t materialise as the man has gone incommunicado. Yet here is the advantage with industries like real estate and infrastructure. The people involved in it don’t need to spend time in promoting it since the audience can see and feel such products. It works the other way as well. Despite the crores that the Municipal Corporation spends on marketing its efforts, no one believes a word of what they say. (As the monsoon will again show)

It is a tragedy for Mumbai that Chandrashekhar resigned from service in 2008 after the builder lobby got him shunted out as the CEO of Slum Rehabilitation Authority. Given the enthusiasm he shared for infrastructure he may have found an able partner in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

The reason I mention the example of Chandrashekhar is to highlight a major short-sightedness that has cost real estate developers heavily: Fighting the wrong type of bureaucrat.

Most people think the severe crisis in Mumbai real estate is due to tight liquidity, unaffordable prices, tough regulations, poor construction quality, etc. They are legitimate reasons. But they all pale in comparison to the biggest reason: Mumbai isn’t worth it anymore. It is in terminal decline. And the only thing worse than crying over the collapse of your favourite city – is to invest in it. Pervasive anecdotes are no substitute to a scientific poll. But when conducted by a neutral body it will almost certainly reflect that as a key factor for lackluster real estate demand.

What did the industry get by batting for pliable bureaucrats? It got ineffective officials who sleep-walked towards retirement. The ones even worse took their ill-gotten proceeds while an activist would later on yet find a way to stop the scandal. Select developers gained for a limited period while the overall industry suffered in terms of perception. Meanwhile, the city lost out on sustainable and planned development. Nowhere is it reflected better than in the complex slum rehabilitation scheme of the city. SRA data says over 8,000 acres of land is encroached by slums. It says that 62 lakh people stay in slums. Yet it also says that only around 2 lakh families have got new apartments in 23 years. Remember, the almost 600-acre slum, Dharavi, has been viewed for rehabilitation for almost three decades. Given that 24 percent of habitable land in Mumbai is officially encroached by slums unless the rehabilitation issue is not resolved – urban infrastructure like road widening, storm water drainage, etc. will never be addressed. That has an impact on quality of life for residents – especially the aspirational ones who are the end-customers for real estate companies.

To be fair – the wild real estate industry of 2008 is very different from the tamed real estate industry of 2020. I have my reservations on processes and the products that the industry churns out – but it will be petty to deny that developers are getting more responsible now. The regulator, RERA, has had a mixed performance across the country but in Maharashtra it has done better than others. Consolidation within the industry will take place but I suspect given the environment and regulations, a big shakeout will happen sooner getting rid of many reckless and uncommitted players.

Now that it is clear a meaningful bailout is not coming from the central government the industry must play for a more attainable goal: Lobby for a capable set of bureaucrats to revive Mumbai. Interest rate cut or rise in FSI makes good headlines but the revival of real estate will no longer depend on announcements but on a set of execution specialists.

Chandrashekhar may have lost the battle and resigned as a disheartened man. But he has had the final laugh as the industry that booted him out will now need a few like him to rescue it.

When not busy with his newstoon platform Snapnews, Vishal Bhargava is a real estate enthusiast who views and reviews new projects. The views are personal.