Nisus Finance invests Rs 60 crore in EON Group's Mumbai real estate project

Nisus Finance said on August 8 that that is has invested Rs 60 crore in EON Group's residential project EON ONE located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. Nisus said in a statement that the project has 9 Podiums with ample car parking, a dedicated amenity floor and 24 habitable floors offering contemporary and efficiently designed, sea-facing 2 and 3 BHKs. It said that the investment is aimed at accelerating and quickly delivering the project.

The project has a land area of around 3043.5 sq metres and a saleable area of around 1.5 lakh sq feet. The project is being redeveloped under Section 33(7) scheme. The existing 27 tenants would be provided accommodation in a rehab wing being developed by the group.

The group is expecting a revenue of around Rs 400 crore from the project, which is targeted for completion by December 2025.

EON Group, previously known as Siddharth Group, is promoted by Bharat Shah and Palash Shah. It has delivered over 11 million square feet of residential space and has 1 million square feet under development at present.

Amit Goenka, CEO of Nisus Finance said, "Our investment in this project is uniquely structured to provide superior return to all stakeholders and timely delivery of the project."

Also Read: Dalmia Nisus Finance invests about Rs 80 crore in 2 realty projects

Bharat Shah, Chairman, EON Group said that their partnership with Nisus Finance will help them make EON ONE a landmark development in Prabhadevi.

Nisus Finance has invested with prominent listed developers like Shriram Properties and Purvankara besides other key developers in Mumbai.