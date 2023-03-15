Nisus Finance invests Rs 125 crore in two real estate projects in Thane

Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers, an alternative asset manager of the Nisus Finance Group, said on March 15 it has invested Rs 125 crore in two real estate projects being developed by Puranik Builders.

The two projects – Rumah Bali and Tokyo Bay – are located in the Ghodbunder Road area of Thane near Mumbai.

Puranik Rumah Bali is spread across 15 acres adjacent to Ghodbunder Road with a total development potential of 1.6 million sq. ft. The project has a mix of commercial office space and affordable residential units and is expected to be completed by 2027, Nisus Finance said in a statement.

Puranik Tokyo Bay is a part of a 15-acre plot near Anand Nagar in Thane West, with a total development potential of 1.6 million sq. ft. The project has affordable residential units in varying sizes and is expected to be ready by 2025.

Moneycontrol News