NHB, French Development Agency expand competitive funding to green and affordable housing projects

Housing finance institution National Housing Bank (NHB), together with the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union (EU), on November 18 announced their commitment to expand allocation of resources to promote green and affordable housing projects through the SUNREF India Housing Programme.

Under the programme, housing finance companies, banks and home buyers will have access to competitive funding opportunities to finance green and affordable housing projects. The programme will also provide stakeholders with training opportunities on various technical aspects (norms, planning and project design regarding green and affordable components).

The programme includes a credit line of 100 million euros granted by AFD in order to provide the stakeholders with adequately priced resources in forms of loans.

It also includes a subsidy of 12 million euros from the EU’s Asia Investment Facility (AIF) that embraces a technical component (worth 3 million euros), and an investment incentive (worth 9 million euros) to reduce the loan cost for final borrowers. Out of the latter, up to 1 million euro will be used to support the cost incurred for housing projects’ green label certifications, a statement by the bank said.

"With nearly 70 percent of India's housing development lined up in the next decade itself, it is imperative that the environmental impact of construction is reduced. The SUNREF India programme not only encourages green housing through concessional funding but also supports the upgrade of technical knowledge and practices. I am confident our programme will serve as a catalyst in accelerating use of environment friendly strategies in housing," said SK Hota, Managing Director of National Housing Bank.

According to Bruno Bosle, Country Director for AFD India “the 100 million euro credit line will support NHB’s refinancing operations to housing finance companies, banks or home buyers carrying eligible green building projects certified by local labels (IGBC and GRIHA). Doing so, it will encourage further adherence to green norms by housing projects. I am convinced that NHB’s programme will be a major achievement for the Indian housing sector”.