MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

NHB disburses over Rs 30,000 crore in interest subsidy under PMAY

The National Housing Bank, Hudco and State Bank of India are the central nodal agencies to channelise this subsidy to the lending institutions and for monitoring the progress.

PTI

The National Housing Bank said it has disbursed over Rs 30,000 crore so far in interest subsidy to affordable home loan borrowers under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme (PMAY) since the launch of the scheme in June 2016.

The PMAY offers up to 3 percentage points in interest subsidy on low-cost housing loans (at 6.5 per cent) but caps the one-time subsidy at Rs 2.35 lakh per eligible borrower. It was effective from June 2016 and was launched as part of the national housing mission that seeks to ensure a roof over every household by 2030.

The National Housing Bank, Hudco and State Bank of India are the central nodal agencies to channelise this subsidy to the lending institutions and for monitoring the progress.

As part of the government scheme, we have paid back over Rs 30,000 crore in subsidy to eligible affordable home loan borrowers in the past five years, Rahul Bhave, an executive director with the NHB told an event organised online.

As part of its bid to drive the housing for all mission, the NHB is also encouraging preplay home loan lenders to go in for co-lending or co-origination with the large banks, he said without offering details.

Close
While Hudco and SBI could not be reached for comments, the home loan market leader HDFC told
PTI
Tags: #Business #interest subsidy #National Housing Bank #PMAY #Prime Minister Housing scheme #Real Estate
first published: Aug 19, 2021 09:28 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.