NGT stays tree felling to build a cremation ground in Noida

The National Green Tribunal has prohibited tree felling on a proposed site for a cremation ground at Noida in Uttar Pradesh after a plea alleged that it was being done in contravention of the environment laws.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, UP government, Central Pollution Control Board, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority and District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar while seeking their replies in two weeks.

"Issue notice to the respondents. Till further orders there shall be no feeling of trees on the property in question by all concerned and statement that they have complied with this order shall filed along with statement of objection," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Resident Welfare Association of Noida's Sector 92 challenging the development of a cremation ground at sector 91 saying it was in clear violation of the Noida Master Plan 2021 and would cause severe environmental degradation and physical harm to the residents of the locality.

"It is submitted that the site which is adjacent to the boundary of the sector and is barely at a distance of 100 metres from the houses in sector 92.

"The residents of the sector shall be exposed to stench and smell of burning flesh, which by virtue of being airborne will be inhaled by the residents along with huge amount of ash which is released in the air thereby cumulatively causing serious degradation of the ambient air quality standards as prescribed under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981," the plea said.