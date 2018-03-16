App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Mar 16, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT stays tree felling to build a cremation ground in Noida

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, UP government, Central Pollution Control Board, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority and District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar while seeking their replies in two weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has prohibited tree felling on a proposed site for a cremation ground at Noida in Uttar Pradesh after a plea alleged that it was being done in contravention of the environment laws.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, UP government, Central Pollution Control Board, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority and District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar while seeking their replies in two weeks.

"Issue notice to the respondents. Till further orders there shall be no feeling of trees on the property in question by all concerned and statement that they have complied with this order shall filed along with statement of objection," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Resident Welfare Association of Noida's Sector 92 challenging the development of a cremation ground at sector 91 saying it was in clear violation of the Noida Master Plan 2021 and would cause severe environmental degradation and physical harm to the residents of the locality.

related news

"It is submitted that the site which is adjacent to the boundary of the sector and is barely at a distance of 100 metres from the houses in sector 92.

"The residents of the sector shall be exposed to stench and smell of burning flesh, which by virtue of being airborne will be inhaled by the residents along with huge amount of ash which is released in the air thereby cumulatively causing serious degradation of the ambient air quality standards as prescribed under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981," the plea said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #NGT #Noida

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC