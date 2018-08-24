NGT fines Gurgaon sewage plant proponent for damaging environment

The National Green Tribunal has slapped an interim fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on the project proponent of Bandhwari sewage treatment plant in Haryana's Gurgaon district for damaging the environment. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that there was no substantial compliance by the project proponent in managing the waste and said that mere statement that compliance will be done in the future was not enough.

"Ecogreen Energy Gurgaon Faridabad Pvt Ltd is directed to pay interim compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for damage to the environment under Section 15(2) of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The amount may be deposited with the state pollution control board.

"The above amount may have to be increased if any violation continues. We direct the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control board to conduct an inspection within four weeks," the bench, also comprising Justice Jawad Rahim, said.

The tribunal posted the matter for consideration of compliance affidavit and the report of CPCB and state pollution board on February 6 next year.

The green panel had earlier slammed the Haryana government and its civic bodies over the disposal of industrial waste and construction debris in the Aravalli forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

Several residents from nearby villages had appeared before the NGT and alleged water contamination in their area.

They had told the NGT that continued dumping of waste at the Bandhwari landfill site has led a stream of "dirty, black water" or leachate into the Aravalli forest, polluting the aquifers around both Delhi and Gurgaon.

The villagers, who were accompanied by an NGO, had submitted water samples to the green body, alleging that "reckless dumping" of industrial waste and construction debris was taking place in the green area and seeking urgent directions from the bench in this regard.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Vivek Kamboj and Amit Chaudhary, alleging that the municipal corporations of Gurgaon and Faridabad were disposing industrial waste and construction debris in these forest areas.