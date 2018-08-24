App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT fines Gurgaon sewage plant proponent for damaging environment

The tribunal posted the matter for consideration of compliance affidavit and the report of CPCB and state pollution board on February 6 next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has slapped an interim fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on the project proponent of Bandhwari sewage treatment plant in Haryana's Gurgaon district for damaging the environment. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that there was no substantial compliance by the project proponent in managing the waste and said that mere statement that compliance will be done in the future was not enough.

"Ecogreen Energy Gurgaon Faridabad Pvt Ltd is directed to pay interim compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for damage to the environment under Section 15(2) of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The amount may be deposited with the state pollution control board.

"The above amount may have to be increased if any violation continues. We direct the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control board to conduct an inspection within four weeks," the bench, also comprising Justice Jawad Rahim, said.

The tribunal posted the matter for consideration of compliance affidavit and the report of CPCB and state pollution board on February 6 next year.

related news

The green panel had earlier slammed the Haryana government and its civic bodies over the disposal of industrial waste and construction debris in the Aravalli forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

Several residents from nearby villages had appeared before the NGT and alleged water contamination in their area.

They had told the NGT that continued dumping of waste at the Bandhwari landfill site has led a stream of "dirty, black water" or leachate into the Aravalli forest, polluting the aquifers around both Delhi and Gurgaon.

The villagers, who were accompanied by an NGO, had submitted water samples to the green body, alleging that "reckless dumping" of industrial waste and construction debris was taking place in the green area and seeking urgent directions from the bench in this regard.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Vivek Kamboj and Amit Chaudhary, alleging that the municipal corporations of Gurgaon and Faridabad were disposing industrial waste and construction debris in these forest areas.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Gurgaon and Faridabad #National Green Tribunal #sewage treatment plant

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.